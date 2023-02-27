Launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida to the International Space Station has been scrubbed for today, Monday, Februray 27. The UAE’s second astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, was part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was set to launch the Crew-6 Dragon spacecraft named ‘Endeavour’ for the Expedition 69 to ISS at 10.45 am UAE time.

Here are the events as they happened today:

New date for launch attempt set

NASA and SpaceX scrubbed Monday’s launch attempt of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station due to a ground systems issue. Mission teams decided to stand down to investigate an issue preventing data from confirming a full load of the ignition source for the Falcon 9 first stage Merlin engines, triethylaluminum triethylboron (or TEA-TEB).

SpaceX has removed propellant from the Falcon 9 rocket and the astronauts have exited the Dragon spacecraft for astronaut crew quarters. Both the Falcon 9 and Dragon are in a safe configuration.

NASA and SpaceX will forgo a launch opportunity on Tuesday, Feb. 28, due to unfavourable weather forecast conditions.

The next available launch attempt is at 9.34am UAE time (12.34am EST) Thursday, March 2, pending resolution of the technical issue preventing Monday’s launch.

NASA and SpaceX will a hold media teleconference prior to the next launch attempt, and more details will be provided as available.

“I’m proud of the NASA and SpaceX teams’ focus and dedication to keeping Crew-6 safe,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “Human spaceflight is an inherently risky endeavor and, as always, we will fly when we are ready,” NASA quotes Nelson as saying

'The launch has been postponed, yet our ambitions remain high'

New launch date and time to be set

Prepared for all scenarios

Both Crew-6 and the vehicles are healthy

Crew-6 launch has been scrubbed

The launch of SpaceX Crew-6 mission from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida to the International Space Station (ISS) has been scrubbed 2.5 minutes before the liftoff on Monday, according to NASA.

The Crew-6 mission was set to blast off from the Kennedy Space Center.

However, the launch was scrubbed due to an issue with the ignition system, according to the agency.

The Falcon 9 rocket was ready to take crew Dragon Endeavor and the four astronauts, including UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, to low-Earth orbit.

Sheikh Hamdan at MBRSC

Crew-6 is go for launch

Weather continues to look great for launch

We only have 5% possibility of violations (weather disturbances) and all looks good now

We have an instantaneous launch opportunity. At this point if we hold for any reason we will have to stand down and look at the backup launch opportunity which is tomorrow, just under 24 hours from tonight’s (day here) planned launch.

Loading propellants to Falcon 9

The Crew Access Arm has been retracted

‘Go’ for propellant launch

Lift-off at just 45 minutes

We are looking good for an on-time lift-off at T-45 minutes, says Space X engineer Jessie Anderson.

From desert to space

'I leave you all behind until we meet again from space'

09:51AM



Crew-6 mission patch

Enter the Dragon

The moment astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi entered the Dragon spacecraft to take the seat assigned to him in preparation for the longest Arab space mission in history.

Sultan Al Neyadi's personal belongings

Jiu-jitsu kimono and small toy rockets from popular comics TinTin: some of the personal belongings that Sultan Al Neyadi is carrying with him for the six-month stay on ISS. Earlier, he had said he would be carrying some Emirati dishes including dates which he will share with his crew mates in Ramadan

Crew-6 mission's playlist

Long term programme

Salem Al Marri, Director General, MBRSC and Hazza Al Mansoori, UAE astronaut Image Credit: @MBRSpaceCentre

From day 1 of our programme in 2017 we wanted to have a long term programme that will have positive impact on human space flight: Salem Al Marri, DG, MBRSC

Our astronauts went through a full set of training with NASA and ROSCOSMOS so that they can contribute to the advancement of human space flight. So this mission is a fulfilment of that vision. Today when we get an astronaut from the UAE going on a six month increment and doing the same things that the NASA astronauts are doing I think that really means a lot to the UAE: Salem Al Marri

Waiting for launch

Led by Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman MBRSC, the team of the Centre are anticipating the last hours of the launch of the longest Arab space mission in history..

Trending in the right direction

There is a possible conjunction (risk of close approach) with the ISS in 22 hours but the Mission Control Centre says things are looking good and they are trending in the right direction

09:10AM



24 to 25 hour journey

Crew-6 members are in a 24 to 25 hour transit from launch to dock.

Go for launch

No change in weather updates so far. Falcon and Dragon are looking for launch.

Mission Control operation

Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas manages flight control for America's human space programme, currently involving astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The centre is in Building 30 at the Johnson Space Center and is named after Christopher C Kraft Junior, a NASA engineer and manager who was instrumental in establishing the agency's Mission Control operation, and was the first Flight Director.

Hazzaa Al Mansoori and a team from MBRSC will also be stationed in Houston to provide ground support for Al Neyadi

2 hours to lift off

Mission control at Houston says the Crew-5 on board currently in a sleep period. They have conducted several task to prepare for receiving the new crew members and setting up their sleep stations

The mission control centre in Houston will monitor Al Neyadi’s Crew-6 for the whole period of their mission.

Sign of good luck

A dragon fly was seen inside the spacecraft and it is seen as a good luck sign, the NASA narrator said

Closeout crew gets the hatch closed

Up next is hatch close

All set to go

Crew-6 members are all strapped up and set to go!

Sultan Al Neyadi boarding the capsule

Going up in groups of 2

Crew-6 members took the space elevator to go up 255 floors to reach the spacecraft Endeavour.

Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

Crew-6 members bid farewell to families

Look up at the rocket

This is called Astro lean when the astronauts look at their tall rocket in their spacesuits. Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

Crew-6 stepping outside for the launch

They seemed all excited.

Launch is cooperating wonderfully

Derrol Nail from NASA Communications and NASA astronaut Raja Chari are hosting the live broadcast of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 Mission launch. They said the launch is cooperating wonderfully.

Crew-6: Pre-launch traditions

Meet the Crew-6 team