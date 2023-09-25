Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) said the Centre’s accomplishments and its role in driving the UAE’s development in the space sector reflect the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to launch ambitious space projects that support the global scientific community.
Sheikh Hamdan also said that the successful accomplishment of the longest Arab space mission by UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is the culmination of the dedicated efforts of the exceptional Emirati talent at MBRSC.
His remarks came during a visit today to MBRSC, where he met Al Neyadi and the team behind ‘Zayed Ambition 2’. He congratulated Al Neyadi for completing the mission, and the MBRSC team for establishing a new Emirati and Arab milestone in space exploration.
“The Zayed 2 Mission is the latest in our journey of continuous accomplishments since the launch of our space programme. The UAE leadership’s vision continues to inspire us to pursue new frontiers in space exploration. As part of our steadfast commitment to serving humanity, the UAE is set to launch new ambitious space projects,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
Furthering space ambitions
He also commended the passion and dedication of the MBRSC team.
“The determination of our youth opens the door to new horizons in the fields of science, technology and innovation, which are of great importance to the future of space exploration,” Sheikh Hamdan added.
“The outstanding achievements of MBRSC’s missions demonstrate that we have a team capable of successfully managing complex space projects. We have been able to develop a deep pool of national talent as a result of the leadership’s belief in the capabilities of our youth.”
Sheikh Hamdan also discussed with the Zayed 2 Mission team the critical role of the UAE Astronaut Programme in the nation’s space achievements, and how the space sector promotes broader development in the UAE.
Sheikh Hamdan learned from Al Neyadi about the scientific experiments he conducted on the International Space Station, in the presence of the first UAE astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansouri.
“We take great pride in seeing a UAE astronaut achieving such a significant milestone in the space sector, further elevating the UAE’s standing in space exploration. This mission is a testament to the UAE’s unwavering commitment to advancing the frontiers of human knowledge,” Sheikh Hamdan said.