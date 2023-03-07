Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai interacted with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, the UAE’s second astronaut who is on the longest Arab space mission on the ISS, on Tuesday.
Watch NASA’s live broadcast of what it called “the ISS Expedition 68 in-flight event” .
Also read
In his live public video call, Al Neyadi the UAE’s second astronaut who is on the longest Arab space mission on the ISS, interacted with Sheikh Mohammed from his new home for six months.
Sheikh Mohammed: Hello Sultan, and Thanks God for your safe arrival.
Sultan: Thank you Your Highness
Sheikh Mohammed: UAE and Arab youth wish you good
Sultan: Thank you Your Highness, and I still remember what you told my colleague Hazza Al Mansouri
Sultan: I am the happiest person, me and others will follow in the footsteps of my colleague Hazza Al Mansouri.
Sultan: A crew will leave the station, and my crew will conduct experiments, including one that bears a UAE stamp.
Sheikh Mohammed: Congratulations to you Sultan.
Sultan: Thank you Your Highness for this call.
Mohammed bin Rashid interacting with Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi at the International Space Station: "Praise be to God for your safe arrival at the International Space Station... The youth of the UAE and the Arab region follow you and wish you success in your mission... Congratulations and may Allah protect you"