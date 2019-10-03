The flight time from the International Space Station to Earth will be around 3.5 hours

Aleksey Ovchinin, Nick Hague, and Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori Image Credit: NASA

Dubai: After eight days in space and approximately 128 orbits around the Earth, astro Hazzaa AlMansoori is finally returning to Earth today.

The Emirati astronaut will conclude his historic journey for being the first Emirati and Arab on the International Space Station (ISS) as his ride in the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft undocks from the station at around 11.36am UAE time.

Follow our live updates on Hazzaa's trip back to Earth here

With inputs from Janice Ponce de Leon, Staff Reporter

You can watch it live on Nasa TV here

08:23AM



Hatch closed

Soyuz hatch is now is closed as confirmed by the Russian Mission Control.

Once inside the spacecraft, the three crew members will don their Sokol spacesuits and conduct leak checks. This procedure is important as the spacesuit will be their lifeline in case of cabin depressurisation.

08:20AM



Hatch closing begins

Hatch closing ceremony has begun. Alexey Ovchinin, Soyuz commander, waves goodbye to camera. He is followed by Hazzaa and Nick Hague. Hague will be on the left seat as Flight Engineer 1 while Hazzaa will be seated to Ovchinin's right.

08:19AM



Astronauts enter space module

Image Credit: Nasa

08:15AM



Hatch still open

Image Credit: Nasa

08:10AM



Expected weather during landing

Weather in Zhezqazghan in Kazakhstan during the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft landing is expected to be sunny with clear skies, according to Accuweather. A gentle breeze coming from the east with speeds of 13km/h is expected, reaching 17km/h at times. The mercury will be at 17C and no rain is expected. Visibility is clear up to 16km. Currently, the ISS is flying over the Indian Ocean.

08:05AM



Time for farewell

Hazzaa AlMansoori, Nick Hague and Alexey Ovchinin are getting ready to say farewell and close the Soyuz MS-12 crew ship hatch before undocking and landing on Earth.

07:55AM



7.55am

Hazzaa rings the bell

Hazzaa AlMansoori, Nick Hague and Alexey Ovchinin all set for entry into the space module for return to Earth.

In a recorded video during last night's ceremony being played during the live event for the hatch closing, Hazza rings the bell during the change of command of the ISS from Alexey Ovchinin to ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano. Ovchinin will be in command of the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft that will take him and Hazzaa and Nasa astronaut Nick Hague home.

Image Credit: Screengrab/YouTube

07:45AM



The hatch of the Soyuz MS-12 crew ship will close in another 30 minutes.

07:30AM



Hatch to close at 8.15am

Astronauts Hazzaa and Alexey Ovchinin will enter their Soyuz MS-12 crew ship and say farewell to the six station crewmembers staying on the orbiting lab.

Hatch of the Soyuz MS-12 crew ship will close at 12.15 ET, which is 8.15 UAE time Thursday

07:20AM



Undocking, reentry and landing explained

07:15AM



The spacecraft is expected to touch down at around 3pm on the south east of the remote town of Zhezqazghan, in Kazakhstan. This is roughly 700-km away from where he took off from in Baikonur on September 25.

Landing time is scheduled at around 3pm according to Nasa, plus or minus one to two minutes depending on wind conditions.

With Hazzaa on his return trip are Russian commander Alexey Ovchinin and Nasa astronaut Nick Hague. The crew will go through some medical procedures upon landing and then will be flown on a helicopter to Karaganda Airport.

From there, Hazzaa and the UAE Astronaut Programme Team from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) will fly to Moscow for post-mission medical check-ups until mid-October.

During his short-duration flight on the ISS, Hazzaa would have covered a distance of 4.9 million kilometres. That’s equivalent to six return trips to the moon and back.