Dubai: After eight days in space and approximately 128 orbits around the Earth, astro Hazzaa AlMansoori is finally returning to Earth today.
The Emirati astronaut will conclude his historic journey for being the first Emirati and Arab on the International Space Station (ISS) as his ride in the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft undocks from the station at around 11.36am UAE time.
With inputs from Janice Ponce de Leon, Staff Reporter
Hatch closed
Soyuz hatch is now is closed as confirmed by the Russian Mission Control.
Once inside the spacecraft, the three crew members will don their Sokol spacesuits and conduct leak checks. This procedure is important as the spacesuit will be their lifeline in case of cabin depressurisation.
Hatch closing begins
Hatch closing ceremony has begun. Alexey Ovchinin, Soyuz commander, waves goodbye to camera. He is followed by Hazzaa and Nick Hague. Hague will be on the left seat as Flight Engineer 1 while Hazzaa will be seated to Ovchinin's right.
Astronauts enter space module
Hatch still open
Expected weather during landing
Weather in Zhezqazghan in Kazakhstan during the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft landing is expected to be sunny with clear skies, according to Accuweather. A gentle breeze coming from the east with speeds of 13km/h is expected, reaching 17km/h at times. The mercury will be at 17C and no rain is expected. Visibility is clear up to 16km. Currently, the ISS is flying over the Indian Ocean.
Time for farewell
Hazzaa AlMansoori, Nick Hague and Alexey Ovchinin are getting ready to say farewell and close the Soyuz MS-12 crew ship hatch before undocking and landing on Earth.
7.55am
Hazzaa rings the bell
Hazzaa AlMansoori, Nick Hague and Alexey Ovchinin all set for entry into the space module for return to Earth.
In a recorded video during last night's ceremony being played during the live event for the hatch closing, Hazza rings the bell during the change of command of the ISS from Alexey Ovchinin to ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano. Ovchinin will be in command of the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft that will take him and Hazzaa and Nasa astronaut Nick Hague home.
The hatch of the Soyuz MS-12 crew ship will close in another 30 minutes.
Hatch to close at 8.15am
Astronauts Hazzaa and Alexey Ovchinin will enter their Soyuz MS-12 crew ship and say farewell to the six station crewmembers staying on the orbiting lab.
Hatch of the Soyuz MS-12 crew ship will close at 12.15 ET, which is 8.15 UAE time Thursday
Undocking, reentry and landing explained
The spacecraft is expected to touch down at around 3pm on the south east of the remote town of Zhezqazghan, in Kazakhstan. This is roughly 700-km away from where he took off from in Baikonur on September 25.
Landing time is scheduled at around 3pm according to Nasa, plus or minus one to two minutes depending on wind conditions.
With Hazzaa on his return trip are Russian commander Alexey Ovchinin and Nasa astronaut Nick Hague. The crew will go through some medical procedures upon landing and then will be flown on a helicopter to Karaganda Airport.
From there, Hazzaa and the UAE Astronaut Programme Team from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) will fly to Moscow for post-mission medical check-ups until mid-October.
During his short-duration flight on the ISS, Hazzaa would have covered a distance of 4.9 million kilometres. That’s equivalent to six return trips to the moon and back.
On his last night on the ISS, Hazzaa shared snaps of the UAE at night and selfies on his favourite spot on the ISS, the famed observation deck called cupola.