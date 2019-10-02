The UAE astronaut is expected to return on October 3

Makkah from space, taken by Hazzaa AlMansoori, UAE's first astronaut Image Credit: Instagram/@astro_hazzaa

What you need to know: Hazzaa shares picture of Makkah on-board the International Space Station

Dubai: UAE’s first astronaut, Hazzaa AlMansoori, shared a picture of Makkah from the International Space Station (ISS).

He shared the picture from his official Instagram handle @astro_hazzaa, with the caption: “An incredible image of Mecca from the @iss.”

His post received more than 15,000 likes and several comments.

Instagram user @azizalefia commented on the post and said: “An amazing click from space. Bless you Hazzaa. A mosque which every Muslim would want to see.”

@coolgurl_challuu also posted: “…it’s wonderful and … great…. Have a safe [journey] to Earth.”

And @adventurer_of_a_lifetime19 posted: “Wow! That’s incredible.”

Hazzaa embarked on this historic journey on September 25, 2019, and is expected to return on October 3.

The historic mission undertaken by Hazzaa is a milestone for the UAE.