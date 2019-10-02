What you need to know:
- Hazzaa shares picture of Makkah on-board the International Space Station
Dubai: UAE’s first astronaut, Hazzaa AlMansoori, shared a picture of Makkah from the International Space Station (ISS).
He shared the picture from his official Instagram handle @astro_hazzaa, with the caption: “An incredible image of Mecca from the @iss.”
His post received more than 15,000 likes and several comments.
Instagram user @azizalefia commented on the post and said: “An amazing click from space. Bless you Hazzaa. A mosque which every Muslim would want to see.”
@coolgurl_challuu also posted: “…it’s wonderful and … great…. Have a safe [journey] to Earth.”
And @adventurer_of_a_lifetime19 posted: “Wow! That’s incredible.”
Hazzaa embarked on this historic journey on September 25, 2019, and is expected to return on October 3.
The historic mission undertaken by Hazzaa is a milestone for the UAE.
This week, Hazzaa also shared pictures of the UAE from space, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre’s (MBRSC) mascot, on-board the ISS and, the experiments conducted by him on the Soyuz MS-15 rocket.