First Emirati in space posts a photo of a desert terrain he took from the ISS

Hazzaa Al Mansoori on the ISS as he undergoes experiments to study bone condition, body composition and the endocrine system. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori has captured a picture from space of a portion of the earth and posted it on his twitter account.

The picture, according to Hazzaa's tweet, was taken from a distance of 400 Km. But he didn't identify which part of the world and left a question to his followers to answer: "Can you guess the place?"

People started shooting their answers, venturing a guess.

Some think it's part of the UAE — either Liwa or Al Ain.

Others said it's part of the Empty Quarter, or the Rub' al Khali, the largest contiguous sand desert in the world, encompassing most of the southern third of the Arabian Peninsula.

Some commented said the photo shows part of Oman.

Other followers requested Hazzaa to take pictures of Makkah and Madina, two of Islam's holiest places.

Another user posted to Hazzaa that he tries to catch a glimpse of ISS from the earth saying: "Hazza AlMansoori, you have passed over my city 10 minutes ago. I tried to see you as usual passing v. quick as white point moving reflecting sun beam. See you next 48 hrs round."

The spectacular image got more than 24,000 likes, and 1000 comments.

Earlier this week Hazzaa posted the first picture he took from space as a "dream-come-true" moment for him.