Hazzaa AlMansoori conducts experiments in space.

Hazzaa AlMansoori in space conducts experiments on-board the ISS Image Credit: Instagram/@mbrspacecentre

Dubai: UAE’s first astronaut, Hazzaa AlMansoori, is conducting experiments in zero gravity onboard the International Space Station. Pictures of him conducting the experiments were shared on social media by Dubai’s Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today.

The MBRSC shared two pictures of the Emirati astronaut on Instagram, with the caption: “Photos of #FirstUAEAstronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori on the International Space Station as he undergoes Osteology Experiment to study bone condition, body composition and the endocrine system in space flight and weighing his body mass as part of the experiment.”

Hazzaa embarked on his space mission in the Soyuz MS-15 rocket on September 25, from Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The 35-year-old astronaut is set to complete 16 experiments while on the ISS. He will return to Earth on October 3.