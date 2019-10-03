Cinemas in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah will air Hazza’s touchdown from 1.30-3.30pm

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori Image Credit: NASA screengrab

Dubai: Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansouri will be returning from the International Space Station on Thursday, and residents can catch it all live across cinemas in the UAE.

The National Media Council announced that interested residents who want to watch all the action as it happens can do so by visiting participating cinemas.

The live stream of Hazzaa’s return to earth will be aired from 1.30-3.pm UAE time.

After eight days in space and approximately 128 orbits around the Earth, astro Hazzaa will finally return to Earth today.

The Emirati astronaut will conclude his historic journey for being the first Emirati and Arab on the International Space Station (ISS) as his ride in the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft undocks from the station at around 11.36am UAE time.

Watch Hazzaa’a return on the big screen in these venues:

Abu Dhabi

Yas Mall

Adnec (Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre)

Galleria Mall, Al Maryah

Al Khalidiyah Mall

Dalma Mall

Deerfields Townsquare Shopping Centre

Al Ain

Al Jimi Mall

Bawadi Mall

Dubai

Mall of the Emirates

City Centre Mirdif

Mercato Centre

Dubai Festival City

Dubai Mall

City Walk

Sharjah

City Centre Sharjah

Ajman

City Centre Ajman

Ras Al Khaimah

Al Manar Mall

Al Hamra Mall

Fujairah