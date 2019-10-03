190927 nasa
Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori Image Credit: NASA screengrab
Dubai: Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansouri will be returning from the International Space Station on Thursday, and residents can catch it all live across cinemas in the UAE.

The National Media Council announced that interested residents who want to watch all the action as it happens can do so by visiting participating cinemas.

The live stream of Hazzaa’s return to earth will be aired from 1.30-3.pm UAE time.

After eight days in space and approximately 128 orbits around the Earth, astro Hazzaa will finally return to Earth today.

The Emirati astronaut will conclude his historic journey for being the first Emirati and Arab on the International Space Station (ISS) as his ride in the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft undocks from the station at around 11.36am UAE time.

Watch Hazzaa’a return on the big screen in these venues:

Abu Dhabi

  • Yas Mall
  • Adnec (Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre)
  • Galleria Mall, Al Maryah
  • Al Khalidiyah Mall
  • Dalma Mall
  • Deerfields Townsquare Shopping Centre

Al Ain

  • Al Jimi Mall
  • Bawadi Mall

Dubai

  • Mall of the Emirates
  • City Centre Mirdif
  • Mercato Centre
  • Dubai Festival City
  • Dubai Mall
  • City Walk

Sharjah

City Centre Sharjah

Ajman

City Centre Ajman

Ras Al Khaimah

  • Al Manar Mall
  • Al Hamra Mall

Fujairah

City Centre Fujairah