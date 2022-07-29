Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBSRC) in Dubai on Friday announced that registration for the 17th International Conference on Space Operations (SpaceOps 2023) is now open.
The conference, one of the world’s leading and premier events in the space sector, will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from March 6 to 10, with the underlying theme ‘Invest in Space to Serve Earth and Beyond’. The event, the first of its kind in the Arab world, is hosted by the MBRSC in collaboration with the SpaceOps Organisation.
SpaceOps 2023 will bring together world-class scientists, practitioners, engineers, and leaders in the space industry to discuss the latest research, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovations in the space sector. The most recent advancements in robotics, human elements, earth orbiting missions, and deployments to the Moon and Mars, among other topics, are to be discussed in detail at the event.
The event follows the successful International Astronautical Congress, the world’s largest space conference, which was held in Dubai for the first time in 2021 and hosted by the MBRSC. Hosting SpaceOps 2023 is part of the UAE’s strategic vision to develop its space programme and strengthen partnerships with leading space organisations around the world.
The registration to SpaceOps 2023 is now online via a link on the events website.