Dubai: In line with the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mauritius, aimed at supporting the space sector of the island nation, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced the international debut of ‘A Call From Space’, a live call series hosted by UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.
The fourth instalment of the live call series is scheduled to take place in Mauritius on May 11 at 3pm UAE time. The exclusive event has attracted nearly 400 guests, including students and space enthusiasts from across the city, who have already registered to attend.
A Call From Space provides a rare opportunity for the public to connect with Al Neyadi, who will share his journey from being a candidate of the UAE Astronaut Programme to his current role as a crew member on the International Space Station (ISS). This historic mission marks the longest Arab space mission to date, and attendees of the live call session will have the chance to learn about Sultan’s experiences and ask him questions about life in space.
Collaborative effort
As part of the MoU, MBRSC will cooperate in sending Mauritian payloads as part of the PHI-1 mission as well as conduct training for engineers. The MBRSC’s PHI-1 is designed to provide a modular satellite platform that promotes innovation in the space technology sector and encourages collaboration among government entities, universities, and other organisations.
The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.