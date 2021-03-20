The launch of DMSat-1, Dubai's low-orbit environmentasl satellite, has been postponed, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre announced on Saturday morning. The satellite was to have launched later on Saturday.
The launch is part of a high-technology project undertaken to develop solutions to environmental challenges and address climate change. The satellite was to be launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Using state-of-the-art space technologies, DMSat-1 will monitor, collect and analyse environmental data as well as measure air pollutants and greenhouse gases. The environmental satellite will also help create maps of the concentration and distribution of greenhouse gases in Dubai and the UAE and study seasonal changes in the presence of these gases.