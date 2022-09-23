Dubai: On the occasion of the 92nd Saudi Arabia National Day, Emirates Draw has shared a story of Saudi expat who recently won Dh77,777 from the weekly draw. Karma Zahran, 35, has lived in Dubai for the past 10 years and is an interior design professional specialising in creating unique restaurant concepts and designs across the GCC and Europe. She heard about Emirates Draw from her uncle and thought to herself, why not try her luck?
The much-awaited news happened on September 4 when she was away in Italy with some friends. While enjoying dinner that night, she checked her phone and saw an email about the winning. She said: “I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was the first time I ever won in a draw! I won the raffle for Dh77,777 with Emirates Draw MEGA7. It was a fascinating and memorable moment.
Better future
Karma, like any other, wanted to create an ideal future for herself and her husband to live the Dubai dream for a better tomorrow. She said the prize money has created a sense of financial security that would help in establishing a comfortable environment for her family. Meanwhile, Emirates Draw said: “In honour of the Saudi National Day, we extend our warmest greetings to the Kingdom and its citizens.”
How to play
The next Emirates Draw Mega7 will be on Sunday, September 25, at 9pm (UAE time). Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil that will support in planting coral polyps. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings, the first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants are entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.