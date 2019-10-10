Deals worth billions to be signed in energy, nuclear power and environment sectors

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - April 20, 2017:HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (R), stands for a photograph with HE Vladimir Putin President of Russia (L), at the Kremlin Palace. ( Rashed Al Mansoori / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi ) --- Image Credit: Rashed Al Mansoori / Crown Princ

Abu Dhabi: Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to the UAE on October 15, it was announced on Thursday.

During the visit, the Russian President will hold talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Official talks with President Putin will discuss cooperation and friendship relations and the latest regional and international issues of mutual concern.

During the visit, 15 agreements in the fields of nuclear power, oil and environment will be signed to develop co-operation and a comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as opening new horizons for joint action in various sectors.

The deals include four with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, four with Mubadala, two with the Abu Dhabi Municipality, two with Climate Change, one in nuclear power and one with the Ministry of Energy.

“The UAE is hosting a Russian-speaking community of around 100,000 people, of whom about 40,000 are Russian nationals and 60,000 are citizens of former Soviet states. They foster people-to-people relations between the two great countries,” said Yuri Vidakas, Deputy Head of the Mission at the Russian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Last year, the UAE and Russia signed a Declaration of Strategic Partnership to cooperate in various sectors such as politics, security, economy and culture, along with cooperation in the humanitarian, scientific, technological and tourist domains.

The declaration was signed by Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his two-day visit to Russia. Russian President signed the declaration from the Russian side.

The declaration is conducive to strengthening dialogues between the two counties on bilateral, regional and international issues of common political concern.

The ‘Declaration of Strategic Partnership’ signed by both parties in June 2018 was a significant step that would act as a basic framework for future developments in relations, the diplomat said.

He pointed out that Russia was one of the first countries to recognise the UAE when it was founded in December 1971.

Talking about bilateral trade, which amounted to US$3.4 billion in 2018, based on UAE Ministry of Economy’s data, he commented, “It will definitely improve in the coming years,” adding, “we appreciate the fact that the UAE is a safe and secure country in the region.”

The signing of the declaration translates both countries’ determination to develop bilateral relations into a fruitful strategic partnership across all areas of mutual interest.

It features regular consultations between the foreign ministers of both countries to coordinate stances vis-a-vis issues of common concern.

The growing cooperation between the UAE and Russia in terms of trade, tourism, military and space signifies future achievements for both countries.

Bilateral relationship with Russia has enabled the UAE to send its first trip to the space.

Russia is UAE’s great partner in the field of military and in the fight against extremism, terrorists and narcotics. It has expressed great interest in the participation of Expo 2020, especially in the transport sector.

Strategic Partnership

