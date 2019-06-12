People took to social media to check if the rumour is true

Sharjah: Sharjah’s Environmental Protection Authority has denied social media reports about a tiger on the loose in the Al Qarain area.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairman, told Gulf News that the news is fake and baseless.

Anxious residents had taken to the social media, expressing fear over a tiger roaming the roads.

“We urge residents to contact authorities to ensure they are obtaining reliable information,” Al Suwaidi said.