Dubai: Dubai Metro service on the Red Lins is back to normal now, the Roads and Transport Authority announced.
The RTA advises the commuters that they can now continue their journey to and from Dubai Expo site without the need to change train at Jebel Ali Metro Station.
Earlier today, metro users heading to Expo 2020 Dubai were advised to change line at Jebel Ali Metro Station today. Service is b
“To Dubai Metro users, please be informed that the metro service is back to normal. Thanks for your cooperation,” RTA has tweeted.
Since Route 2020 to connect Dubai Expo 2020 opened on January 1 this year, commuters no longer had to switch trains at Jebel Ali interchange station if they were headed towards Expo 2020 Dubai or any station on Route 2020.