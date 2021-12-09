Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has advised Metro users heading to Expo 2020 Dubai to change line at Jabal Ali Metro Station today. RTA tweeted early on Thursday morning: “Metro users heading to Expo 2020, please change line at Jabal Ali metro station.”
Since Route 2020 opened on January 1 this year, commuters no longer had to switch trains at Jabel Ali interchange station if they were headed towards Expo 2020 Dubai or any station on Route 2020.
One Metro rider, who is a regular commuter from Mall of the Emirates Station to Expo 2020 Dubai Station, said he was surprised this morning that he had to get down at the Jabal Ali Platform and change to another platform as the train was scheduled to go straight and terminate at UAE Exchange Station, instead of taking the Expo route.
“After transferring at Jabal Ali, I had to go down and transfer again to another platform at Al Furjan station, before reaching the Expo site,” he added.