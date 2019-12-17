DUBAI: RTA’s Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) reviewed 236 improvement ideas in the Government Innovation Lab 2019, recently held at the Sufouh Dubai Tram Depot. The event aimed to come up with creative ideas and suggestions capable of bringing in a positive change in the business and services of DTC. It inspired employees to be creative and improve performance, which are key elements in making Dubai the most innovative city worldwide.

“Participants in the lab included school and university students, social media influencers, specialists from various entities and staff of DTC. The gathering proposed 236 ideas through diverse one-day workshops, which saw excellent discussions and opened up new horizons for improvement. These ideas will be subjected to further examination to select the most viable ones. The diversity of participants has enriched the deliverables and served the objectives of the lab,” said Dr Yousef Mohammed Al Ali, CEO of DTC. The lab discussed key topics related to DTC’s strategic goals such as smart mobility, envisioning the future, excellent operation, financial sustainability and people happiness.