Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced buses with distinctive identity for commuters to the Al Quoze Creative Zone.
The initiative is part of Al Quoz Creative Zone development project’s second phase, which was approved last year by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council. The project comprises of the plan to introduce bus routes in the area with distinctive identity as part of the infrastructure development projects for the Al Quoz Creative Zone.
Creative economy
Marwan Ali Naqi, Director of the Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Culture and Project Manager of Al Quoz Creative Zone, affirmed that the project aims to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the emirate the global capital of the creative economy and provide an appropriate and stimulating environment for talents. Naqi added: “Dubai Culture appreciates its strategic partnership with the RTA, which played a pivotal role in the implementation of this project.”
Dedicated bus service
Hussain Al Banna, Executive Director of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of the dedicated bus service at Al Quoz Creative Zone in collaboration with Dubai Culture. The new bus service connects Al Safa Metro Station with Al Quoz Creative Zone. The launch of the new lane, which is part of phase two of the project, proves RTA’s commitment to realising the directives of leaders to rank Dubai as a top metropolis in all respects, including culture and innovation. It includes the provision of cycling tracks, individual mobility means, a pedestrian-friendly environment, a pedestrian bridge and a redefined external identity at the entrances to the district.”
Visual branding
Al Banna added: “RTA has completed the new visual identity branding for buses serving Al Quoz Creative Zone to match its creative nature. The launch of the new service will facilitate the arrival of visitors to all destinations in the district, and connect with Al Safa Metro Station. The service frequency is 12 minutes, and the route passing through Al Quoz Creative Zone extends 6km between three main roads: Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Road, and Marabea’ Street.”