BackLite Media, an out-of-home advertising company. The 12-year contract will see BackLite deliver the signages across 26 locations along Shaikh Zayed Road, including Golden Boulevard – between Dubai World Trade Centre and Interchange 1 – and up to the Mall of the Emirates. Taking both the visual appeal and the overall cityscape into consideration, the new signages integrate the best in modern technology with features such as smart data tracking. An intelligent data system will allow advertisers target their audiences more efficiently with real-time content.