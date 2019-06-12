Dubai Metro accounted for bulk of passengers, with 1,58m riders

Dubai: The total number of public transport passengers in Dubai during Eid Al Fitr holidays last week reached 3,906,107, compared to 3,794,320 during the same period in 2018.

The Metro accounted for the bulk of passengers, with 1,589,912 riders, while the Tram had 69,737.

Meanwhile, public buses carried 1,218,945 people, marine transport vessels ferried 213,926 and taxis moved 813,587.

RTA had charted out a comprehensive plan for managing traffic during the holiday, which normally witnesses a sharp spike in vehicular traffic.