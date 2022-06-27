Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with Dubai Municipality have carried out changes to the signages of Jumeirah Beach to match the new changes introduced to the beach as well as the new cycling and e-scooter tracks. Special attention has been made to standardising the signs to enhance the new identity of the beach as a unique tourist destination. The new signs boast modern design and distinctive colours.
The modification covers about 60 types of signs to serve the users of jogging and cycling tracks as well as the signs of the beach facilities, such as toilets and others related to the people of determination. Undertaking such works is part of RTA’s efforts to ensure uniform, integrated and sustainable road systems at world-class standards. Dubai Municipality has carried out changes to the signage of beaches to make them compatible with the new changes made at the Jumeirah Beach 3, Umm Suqeim 1 and 2. The signs reflect the new identity of beaches as unique tourist destinations. The new signs are stylish with vibrant colours in harmony with other signs of RTA.
As many as 84 signs were modified to serve beachgoers including instructions and safety guidance. Undertaking these changes is part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to upgrade the signs and deliver excellent services to beachgoers, enhance safety as well as environmental sustainability.
Rules and regulations
The new instruction signs for e-scooter use and cycling tracks emphasise the need to stay within designated lanes in the direction of traffic. They also highlight the 20 km/h maximum speed limit, and the minimum age for cycling (12 years old) and riding e-scooters (16 years old). The signs also stress the importance of wearing a protective helmet and appropriate gear and refraining from wearing dual headsets. It also points out to avoid reckless driving and dismounting while crossing pedestrian crossings, as well as not carrying anything that could cause imbalance. Additionally, they stated that seat-fixed e-scooters and motorcycles are not permitted on the designated track.
Beach instructions
The instructional signs on the beach inform visitors that beginners and children alone should avoid swimming and should only swim in the specified marked areas. In addition to following the lifeguards’ instructions, swimmers should swim during daylight hours and in the appropriate weather conditions. In addition to maintaining the cleanliness of the beach, the signs prohibit camping and smoking, and making sure luggage is not left on the beach. Other instructions include adhering to public morals, refraining from fishing and prohibiting pets.
This year, RTA has opened a dedicated cycling track extending 16 km alongside Jumeirah Street. It connects with the existing cycling tracks at King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street at the Dubai Internet City, Business Bay and Dubai Water Canal. It serves several hotspots including Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, Business Bay and Dubai Design District.