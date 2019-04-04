Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) carried out 76,046 inspections through the Smart Monitoring Centre in 2018, covering technical testing centres and driving institutes. The process is in line with RTA’s vision (Safe And Smooth Transport for All) and Dubai Government’s Smart City initiative.

About 35,220 inspections were carried out at technical testing centres of vehicles covering the compliance of facilities and examiners with the technical and safety stipulations provided in the technical testing legislation. As many as 40,826 inspections were conducted at driving institutes covering compliance with the conditions set for opening files of new drivers as well as theoretical and practical training.