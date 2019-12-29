Dubai: If you are trying to decide on a great spot to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks, a free public park could be your best option.
Dubai Municipality announced on Twitter that three popular parks in Dubai would be open until 1am on January 1 so residents and tourists can enjoy fireworks displays at the Dubai Frame.
The parks are Safa Park, Zabeel Park, Umm Suqeim Park and Al Quoz Pond Park in which Safa Park has an entry fee of Dh3 while a Zabeel entry ticket will cost you Dh5 (this is waived if you have a Dubai Frame ticket worth Dh50). Al Quoz Pond Park and Umm Suqeim Park are free to enter.