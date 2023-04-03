Dubai: Rich tributes have been paid to a former educationist who played a significant role in shaping an Indian university in Dubai.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai’s former director Dr. B. Ramjee passed away in the US on April 1 following a prolonged illness. A US citizen of Indian origin, he was 68, according to officials at MAHE Dubai.

In a statement to Gulf News, Niranjan Jayakumar, CEO, Manipal Education, Middle East and Africa, said, “On behalf of the entire MAHE Dubai community, we express our deepest condolences on the passing of Dr. B. Ramjee. He will always be remembered as a leader with immense compassion for his colleagues, faculty and students. Dr. Ramjee played a vital role in the growth and development of MAHE Dubai in the region. His legacy of academic excellence and dedication to nurturing young minds will continue to inspire us. We remember him with fondness and admiration and are grateful for his contributions to the university. May his soul rest in peace.”

Dr Ramjee, who was the administrative and academic head of the university for several years, was responsible for the strategic operations of the campus in line with Manipal Education Group’s long-term goals for the region.

With over two decades of experience in teaching finance courses, he earned his Masters and Doctoral degrees in Finance from the University of Cincinnati’s Carl Linder School of Business in the US. He was also a published author of numerous articles in national and international journals and held several leadership roles within the different constituents of MAHE India, the university said.

Krishnakumar C Negade, who worked with Dr Ramjee for 12 years, said he was a remarkable individual who inspired and empowered many people around him.

“His dedication to his work, his kindness and his wisdom were truly remarkable, and he will be deeply missed by all those who knew him,” said Negade, who is currently Vice-President – Student Recruitment and Student Life, De Montfort University, Dubai.

During his tenure as director, he said Dr Ramjee was instrumental in shaping the university’s academic and research programmes, and his leadership and vision will be sorely missed.

“His dedication to excellence and his commitment to his students and colleagues were an inspiration to all who had the privilege of working with him. The journey started from Knowledge Village and Dubai Academic City with 20 students to 2,000-plus students.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Dr Ramjee’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May they find comfort in knowing that he will always be remembered for his many accomplishments and his unwavering passion for education,” he added.

Joseph John Nalloor, former chairperson, Media School, MAHE Dubai, also recollected Dr. Ramjee overseeing the transition of MAHE Dubai from a temporary campus to a sprawling campus in DIAC.