Dubai: Want to be treated like a king when you get up close with the real king of the jungle and thousands of its cohabitants at Dubai Safari Park? There is a package (King of Safari) for that which costs Dh2,500 for 10 persons.

The prices for the special tours, including luxury packages like the King of Safari and individual tickets, have been revealed as the Dubai Municipality facility reopened for 2022-2023 season on Tuesday.

Dubai Safari Park is home to around 3,000 animals, with 78 species of mammals – including 10 different carnivores and 17 primates – 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds plus amphibians and invertebrates, all living on the 119-hectare site.

Visitors can get close and feed giraffe at Dubai Safari.

With a wide range of new unique interactive entertainment and educational experiences and the addition of a number of new animals and newborns such as Ankole-Watusi cow, the Eland antelope, Arabian oryx, Nile crocodile and water buffalo, Dubai Safari Park is offering various types of tickets and packages for a variety of experiences for this season.

Individual tickets

Day Pass (Dh50 for adult, Dh20 for child)

It offers a walking tour through Al Wadi to African, Asian, and Explorer villages, in addition to live shows, kids farm and10 minutes’ shuttle tour of Arabian Desert Safari.

Day Pass + (Dh75 for adult, Dh45 for child)

It offers a transported tour to African, Asian, and Explorer villages, in addition to unlimited train rides, reserved seats in live shows, kids farm plus 10 minutes’ Arabian Desert Safari by electric vehicle)

Safari Journey (Dh90 for adult, Dh35 for child)

It offers a walking tour through Al Wadi to the African, Explorer Village and Asian villages, in addition to, train service, live shows, kids farm, Safari journey (a 35-minute guided bus tour) and a 10 minutes’ Arabian Desert Safari by electric vehicle.

Aligned with Dubai Municipality’s plan to create world-class recreational destinations, Dubai Safari Park has contributed to enriching Dubai’s value proposition as a major international tourism destination.

Safari Journey + (Dh110 for adult, Dh55 for child)

It offers the full experience with a transported tour to the African, Asian, and Explorer villages, in addition to unlimited train rides, Safari Journey (35 minutes’ guided bus tour), Arabian Desert Safari (10 minutes’ by electric vehicle), reserved seats in live shows and kids farm

Special tours

King of Safari (Dh2,500 for 10 pax)

This is a luxury package provided to those who want a special experience. The visitors get treated like a “king” in a chauffeur-driven vehicle along with a personal guide to provide them with interesting facts about animal collection. They will have priority access to all facilities including parking in P1, exhibits and reserved seats at all bird shows in the nearly four hours’ journey. They will also get a memorable printed photograph.

Behind the Scene + (Dh1,450 for 10 pax)

An exclusive experience where visitors go “behind the scenes” to witness where all the action happens. Visitors get a chance to meet the animal caretakers to learn about special care given to the animal collection. This experience will also give visitors an opportunity to feed elephants or giraffes and brush white rhinoceros.

Jungle capture+ (Dh1,275 for 3 pax)

It is an exclusive experience for the shutterbugs who fancy shooting the wildlife and nature. They can spend up to three hours in the Safari Journey private bus with a guide to take once-in-a-lifetime animal photos.

The authorities are yet to announce the ticket prices for the popular ‘Breakfast with Birds’ package and ‘Night Pass’ that are expected to return soon.

Free admission for:

People of Determination, plus two companions. (POD tickets can be availed at the tickets counter upon presentation of a valid POD card).