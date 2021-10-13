Sharjah: The line-up of leading authors visiting Sharjah International Book Fair next month includes American real-life rags-to-riches story Chris Gardner, Nobel Prize for Literature winner Abdul Razak Gurnah, and award-winning Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh, among others.
Gardner’s memoir of his struggles - being homeless while raising his son - was turned into the film ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ played by Hollywood star Will Smith.
The annoucement came during a press conference about SIBF 2021 at the House of Wisdom library in Sharjah on Wednesday.
Ahmed Al Ameri, chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, which organises SIBF, said a longer “huge list of big names” visiting SIBF will be revealed soon.
The 40th edition of the fair, to be held November 3 to 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah, will offer countless books from 1,559 publishers from 83 countries, including from nine nations participating for the first time.
This year’s guest of honour country is Spain. Speaking at Wednesday’s conference, Lnigo De Palacio Espana, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the UAE, said Spain’s programme for SIBF 2021 includes nine authors, panel discussions, books, children’s activities and cultural shows.
Al Ameri said every dialogue between cultures begins with a book and the fair aims to offer a book of interest for every reader.
There will also be panel discussions, social media workshops, stage shows and a cookery corner, besides pavilions for books.
The fair will follow all precautionary measures for COVID-19.
Entrance is open to all at no charge.