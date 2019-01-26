“I had rented this apartment two years back, in 2016. It was a two-year contract. When we took possession of the unit there was no paint job done and there was no maintenance and I had informed about the issues to the real estate firm but they paid no heed to the matter. So, when the lease was up for renewal I decided not to renew and informed the management six months in advance, but even after a month after vacating the apartment and clearing all the dues my security deposit of Dh3,000 has not be returned,” said Sadwani, a businessman, who has lived in the UAE all his life.