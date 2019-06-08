Sharjah's skyline: The residential sector took the lion's share of water consumption in Sharjah in 2018 — with almost 62 per cent (17.2 billion gallons) — according to Sewa. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

SHARJAH: The amount of water produced in Sharjah during 2018 reached more than 37 billion gallons, according to the latest statistics issued by the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Sewa).

The official data also revealed that the biggest share of water consumption was by the residential sector — with almost 62 per cent (17.2 billion gallons), while the commercial sector consumed 24 per cent (6.7 billion gallons).

Governmental sector consumption was at 9 per cent; industrial. 5 per cent and agriculture, 0.1 per cent.