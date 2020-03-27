Remote working system has been activated for Amer centres for two weeks Image Credit: Gulf News

DUBAI: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has announced the activation of the remote work system for Amer call centres starting from Thursday March 26 for two weeks subject to renewal and evaluation.

Amer call centre will be operating 24 hours according to the working mechanism applied remotely to achieve the highest levels of productivity in work in accordance with the decision of the Dubai Executive Council to implement 100 per cent remote working in all departments, institutions and governmental entities in Dubai starting next Sunday.

Amer call centre had received about 116,500 calls during the period March 23 to 25, at a daily rate of 15,000 calls per day, and with an efficiency rate of 81 per cent on its toll- free number 800511.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, stressed that the results of the Amer call centre showed the readiness and high efficiency of its national cadres.

Major Salem bin Ali, Director of Amer Happiness Customers Department at GDRFA Dubai, said the Amer call centre responds to comments and inquiries of customers inside and outside the UAE in various languages, indicating that the call centre receives approximately 120,000 calls per month, as it includes a specialised well-trained human cadre to respond efficiently and effectively about GDRFA Dubai transactions or direct the customer to the competent authority in case the inquiry relates to another authority.