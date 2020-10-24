Abu Dhabi: Registrations are now being accepted for Dubai Festival City’s Dragon Boat Challenge, which will be held on October 30 and 31.
The event is being organised to promote community health and fitness, and will be hosted at the Marsa Plaza Creekside Promenade. Teams can only register online, and all necessary equipment, including the Dragon Boat, paddles and life jackets will be provided. Each participant will wear their own private PFD (Personal flotation device), and use their own paddle. No equipment sharing will be allowed.
Due to the exceptional circumstances, new regulations have been put in place to ensure a safe and smooth edition of the Dragon Boat Challenge. The beach will be divided into two bubbles with 15 teams of 10 members on each side which will have its own entrance and exit. The team management will ensure a staggered entry of all team members. In addition, all teams will receive temperature checks as they enter the venue, and social distancing will be maintained at all times. The pre-competition safety briefing will take place online.
'Yearly tradition'
“The Dragon Boat Challenge is becoming a yearly tradition at Dubai Festival City, and we are glad to be able to host it once again. On behalf of Dubai Festival City, I would like to welcome aspiring racers to take part in this challenge and reassure them that we will take the necessary precautions to ensure a safe and smooth race for everyone,” said Abdullah Hageali, group director for mixed-use real estate at Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate.