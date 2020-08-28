Dubai: Refund requests for unused Emirates Loto will be accepted only until September 15, EWINGS, managing operator of Emirates Loto, announced on Friday.
In a statement sent to Gulf News, EWINGS said: “Participants who purchased collectables online or offline and are still yet to request a refund, will have until September 15 this year. Anyone who purchased collectables via the website or mobile app can still submit a refund form on the Emirates Loto website.”
See more
- #InternationalDogDay: 10 tips to keep your dog happy in the summer
- Photos: Gulf News reader shares pictures of the beautiful birds freely roaming in The Gardens Jebel Ali Dubai
- IPL in UAE: Kohli and co are friends reunited in Dubai for Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Emirati Women’s Day 2020: Celebrating women in every field
Emirates Loto operations were suspended on July 18, citing ‘upgrades to customer-centric touchpoints’ as reason.
“Emirates Loto will continue to work behind the scenes ahead of the relaunch later this year and will continue to support communities across the UAE and beyond through philanthropic and CSR initiatives that are aligned with its corporate mission and values,” the statement added.
* Dubai — Sheaar Al Madina Supermarket (17 — Al Qusais Industrial Area)
* Sharjah (Metro Manila Hypermarket in Abu Shaghara and Metro Manila Supermarket on Al Wahda Street)
* Ajman (Metro Manila Hypermarket in Al Karama Area)
* Fujairah (Metro Manila Supermarket on Al Qala Street)
* Ras Al Khaimah — Gulf Hypermarket (Al Muntasir Street).
* Umm Al Quwain — Bu Basheer Supermarket (Old Industrial Area).
Emirates Loto has designated a team of dedicated customer service advisers who can be reached via its social media channels, email (customer.support@emiratesloto.com) or by calling the toll free number 800 5825 between 8am and 10pm daily.