Aden: More than half-a-million Yemenis have benefited from a sacrificial meat campaign initiated by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) in the liberated Yemeni governorates, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The UAE aid authority launched its project to distribute 15,000 sacrificial livestock across these governorates, targeting 630,000 people. The ERC also distributed 900 sacrificial meat to the children of martyrs, underprivileged, orphans and displaced persons in Al Kawd camp in Abyan governorate.