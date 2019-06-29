Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE, has announced the launch of a Recycled Water Policy that will ensure optimal use of recycled water in the emirate. Announced during a workshop held by DoE, the policy supports efforts to preserve Abu Dhabi’s water resources, including drinking and underground water, in order to meet the future needs of all sectors. Developed in cooperation with the Treated Wastewater Reuse Committee, the ‘Recycled Water Policy reinforces DoE’s role in ensuring sustainable supplies of recycled water through the distribution companies. This is aligned with the total capacity of wastewater treatment plants owned by Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company (ADSSC) and other operators licenced by DoE. The policy promotes DoE’s efforts to develop a water management strategy to ensure efficient management and preservation of water resources in the UAE capital.