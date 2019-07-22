Dubai: Rashid Hospital has been placed among top 10 hospitals in the Middle East, North Africa and Europe by a report from Johnson and Johsnson. The hospital has been recongised as a leadeing health faciltiy for specialised orthopaedic and trauma surgery.

Rashid Hospital received this recognition due to the number of successful surgeries it has conducted, which totals 6,000 bone and fracture surgeries annually as well as the quality of its services, which resulted in the international accreditation of the hospital’s Orthopedic and Traumacare Department as an approved training centre for doctors coming from all over the world.

Dr Fahd Baslaib, CEO of Rashid Hospital, expressed pride in achieving this international accreditation, which reflects the hospital’s notable advancements in providing specialised services. He stressed upon the importance of receiving this international accreditation, which enhances the competitiveness of Dubai’s health care system and places it on the global map as an ideal destination for patients seeking quality treatment.

Dr Baslaib said: “This is a testimony to the efforts made by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in developing its health facilities on par with international health facilities in terms of infrastructure, specialised physicians, smart technologies and adoption of international practices.

Dr Bilal Al Yafawi, Head of Orthopaedics and Trauma Department at Rashid Hospital, said achieving this international recognition was an incentive to the department and the hospital as a whole to continue on excelling and providing quality services on par with international standards.