Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have decided to extend the grace period for discounted traffic fines that ended on Wednesday until January 3, coinciding with the advent of the new year.
The initiative was launched on the occasion of the 49th UAE National Day and has since been extended twice.
Response to appeals
The decision was made in response to appeals from citizens and residents and give more time to owners of violating vehicles to pay the penalties registered against them and benefit from the discounts.
Ras Al Khaimah Police said the decision to reduce traffic fines by 50 per cent was aimed to give motorists a chance to renew their registration and ease the burden of accumulated fines. The offer that started on December 2 was supposed to be ended on December 9, but the police department decided to extend the grace period till December 23, and then extend it to January 3. This relief scheme also includes all impoundments.
Smart-pay options
Ras Al Khaimah Police urged all motorists to take advantage of this grace period and renew the registration of their vehicles. Motorists can pay online via the smart apps of the Ministry of Interior to avail of the discount.