The line up for the 2020 Emirates Airline Festival of Literature was announced on Tuesday Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Explorer Ranulph Fiennes, Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansouri top a list of big names confirmed for February 4-9’s Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, it was announced on Tuesday.

Other names confirmed for the six-day event to be held at the InterContinental at Dubai Festival City are children’s author Oliver Jeffers, TV astronomer Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, Rosie Project author Graeme Simsion, Killing Eve creator Luke Jennings, and crime writer Linwood Barclay.

This year’s Booker Prize winner Jokha Alharthi from Oman who wrote Celestial Bodies, and Tayari Jones, winner of the 2019 Women’s Prize for Fiction for An American Marriage will also be in attendance.

“We have writers to entertain, inspire, challenge and excite people from all walks of life and of all ages,” said festival director Ahlam Bolooki. “Join us at Emirates Airline Festival of Literature because one thing we all have in common is the love of good conversations and great stories.”