Dubai: 70 per cent of government employees in the emirate of Dubai will work remotely on Fridays during Ramadan, while the remaining 30 per cent will work from offices.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued the decision in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the federal government sector.
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) said working hours during Ramadan will be 9am to 14:pm Monday to Thursday; and 9am to 12pm on Fridays, except for employees whose work requires them to be on a separate shift schedule.
Students at public schools and universities will also be allowed to study from home on Fridays, if exam timetables allow for it.