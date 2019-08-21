One of the most prevalent chronic diseases across the UAE, warns RAK Hospital Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Ras Al Khaimah: One of the most prevalent chronic diseases across the UAE, diabetes needs to be addressed in a comprehensive manner under medical supervision, requiring consistent management to avoid subsequent complications, warns doctor at RAK Hospital. The advice came in the light of a recent case of an Emirati patient who was able to conquer the condition under controlled dietary habits, exercise regime and appropriate treatment that has vastly improved his quality of life.

Struggling with uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes with limited success, 39-year-old Mohammad Salem Al Mazroui was facing trouble managing his weight and other adverse effects of the condition. An engineer by profession, Mohammad found that he was a diabetic four years ago, and since then had difficulty controlling his blood sugar levels that remained high despite changing medication and alternating doses several times. He then approached Dr Amal Yacoub Ayed Madanat, Consultant Endocrinologist at RAK Hospital for a long-term solution.

At the Hospital, Mohammad underwent detailed assessment of his medical condition with screening for potential diabetes specific complications, which included detailed medical history, physical examination, detailed foot assessment, blood test, lipid profile, uric acid and urine analysis, among others.

“Many of our patients are unaware of the comprehensive list of tests they need to undergo to ensure that they remain ‘protected’ from the ailments that follow diabetes,” said Dr Amal, “For example, foot examination is an essential requirement for a diabetic patient since high blood sugar levels can damage nerve fibers in our body and lead to several complications, such as neuropathy. And despite the fact that one in four diabetics can potentially develop a foot condition, it is quite asymptomatic. This is why doctors insist that people with diabetes reach out for clinical intervention early when it comes to managing the disease.”

Mohammad’s results were noted in a pocket size diabetes passport that clearly illustrate important check points a diabetic patient should do, and accordingly, a personalized management plan was implemented.

Besides a controlled diet, Mohammad followed an exercise regime which included daily 30-minute walk and resistance and flexibility exercises and received medications that were chosen to match his specific needs to control both increased blood sugar levels and excess body weight.

Within a year and three months, Mohammad has dropped 15 kgs, his glycated haemoglobin has reduced to 6 percent from 13 percent, his blood tests are within the desired range and his liver, kidney, nerves and eyes were functioning well.

Explaining the newly introduced diabetes passport at RAK Hospital, Dr Amal said: “The passport records a diabetic patient’s blood pressure, body weight, foot examination results, glycated haemoglobin, lipid profile, kidney and liver function, uric acid, annual eye, peripheral nerves and cardiac examination, among other checkpoints. The goals of these indicators are defined in the diabetes passport along with how often the patient should perform these tests. The passport further contains a list of the current medications, possible allergies, and the name and telephone number of the physician. A reminder of the annual flu-vaccination is included too”.