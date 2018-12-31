Ras Al Khaimah: Navigator Jasem Abdullah Ali Tunaiji, 45, one of the four killed in a rescue helicopter crash on December 29, was laid to rest in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday afternoon.
The four victims, including three Emiratis and one foreigner were on a rescue mission in Ras Al Khaimah when the helicopter crashed at Jebel Jais mountain.
The funeral at Al Rams town was attended by hundreds of the residents as well as a number of officials.
A number of senior local officials, tribal chiefs, dignitaries army personnel and scores of Emiratis and residents offered the funeral prayers.
Ali Tunaiji had three children, including two boys and a daughter.
Jasem Al Wari, a close friend of Ali Tunaiji, said: “I and the whole country are proud of my close friend and the other martyrs who died while performing a noble job and helping people in need.”
He said Ali Tunaiji’s family members appeared composed despite the demise of their son. His family includes his parents, 13 siblings, wife and three children. He is brother of the former FNC member Ahmad Abdullah Al Amash.
Al Tunaiji, who is from Al Rams in Ras Al Khaimah, was known for his love for humanitarian work. Al Wari described his martyred friend as a “caring son and an affectionate father, kind and generous”.