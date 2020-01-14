Weather experts say it is expected to rain until 10am on Wednesday

Hail accumulates near a car in Jebel Jais, UAE. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Heavy rain and hail were reported in various parts of the UAE on Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) shared videos and updates on Instagram. An NCM official also confirmed that cloud seeding operations were on in the country until Wednesday morning.

An orange alert — showing the risk of hazdous weather event, including up to 10-foot waves offshore — is up over the nothern part of the country and the west coast.

The NCM also issued an orange alert in parts of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Masafi and surrounding areas, asking people to be on the lookout for strong winds causing blowing dust and poor horizontal visibility between 7:30pm on Tuesday till midnight.

Orange alert was issued in eastern parts of the UAE on Tuesday evening Image Credit: National Center of Meteorology

Thunderstorm and rainfall will affect parts of the UAE till Wednesday morning: “[There is] a chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds over coastal, northern and eastern areas from 1pm on Tuesday till 10am on Wednesday.

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf with wave height reaching up to 9ft. on Tuesday and Wednesday.