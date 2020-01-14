Grey clouds in Dubai Image Credit:

Light to moderate rain was reported in various parts of the UAE on Tuesday evening. The National Center of Meteorology shared videos and updates on Instagram. An NCM official also confirmed that cloud seeding operations were on in the country till Wednesday morning.

The NCM also issued an orange alert in parts of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Masafi and surrounding areas, asking people to be on the lookout for strong winds causing blowing dust and poor horizontal visibility between 7:30pm on Tuesday till midnight.

Orange alert was issued in eastern parts of the UAE on Tuesday evening Image Credit: National Center of Meteorology

Thunderstorm and rainfall will affect parts of the UAE till Wednesday morning: “[There is] a chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds over coastal, northern and eastern areas from 1pm on Tuesday till 10am on Wednesday.

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf with wave height reaching up to 9ft. on Tuesday and Wednesday.