As soon as I entered the palace, I realised how valuable it is for tourists. Generally tourists can enter mosques and churches in this region but not any real palaces. It will definitely attract many tourists to Abu Dhabi. I know that several millions of tourists from Dubai visit Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque every year. Now I am sure most of them will visit Qasr Al Watan as well.
“I felt as if I’m a ‘sultan’ when I entered the palace. It was a feeling of elation when I first walked in to visit because of the elegant environment. Everything inside this palace is beautiful and attractive. I will definitely come back here again. The palace aroused my interest in history and architecture. I am sure tourists from across the globe will have the same feeling.”
Whenever I was driving to the [adjacent] Emirates Palace, I always looked at the Presidential Palace and told myself that one day I would enter there. I did not know how, but it was just a dream. Today that dream came true. It is very interesting, a wonderful experience. The history of Arabia and the UAE in particular will remind everyone that the UAE is looking at the past and building a bright future.
It is a very nice place to visit. I feel I am in a historical place, surrounded by a golden environment. The chandeliers inside the palace attracted me very much. They are very beautiful. I am sure everyone will find this place very attractive. This will definitely attract more people to Abu Dhabi.