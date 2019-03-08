Fifteen renowned international storytellers from 10 countries are keeping school students engrossed with 25 live storytelling performances between February 21 to March 16 as part of the ongoing Sharjah International Storytelling Festival on Al Noor Island here.

‘Tales on the Island’ is teaching children to honour the long-time tradition of storytelling without books, screens or microphones, but just through the joy of sitting in front of a narrator who creates magic with their words.