DUBAI: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is organising the 3rd edition of Public Transport Hackathon at Burj Khalifa from April 21 to 23, in line with the Youth for Public Transport (Y4PT) initiative of the International Association of Public Transport (UITP).
The hackathon is being held in coordination with Emaar and Serco and will feature the participation of several university students.
“Holding the 3rd Public Transport Hackathon signals RTA’s continued efforts to develop innovative ideas and technological solutions to overcome challenges of Dubai public transport comprising buses, metro, tram and marine transport as well as traffic safety and smart apps development to serve the public,” said Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of RTA’s Marketing and Corporate Communication.