Dubai: Starting tomorrow, October 25, users of public transport in Dubai will stand a chance to win 1 million nol Plus points and other prizes as part of events for the annual Public Transport Day by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

RTA on Monday said October 25 will mark the start of its celebrations of the 13th Public Transport Day, which falls on November 1.

The theme of this year’s event revolves around caring for wellness (Public Transport Day Gets Healthy). It seeks to send a message to encourage community members to opt for public transport means for better physical and mental health and enjoy a relaxed time rather than facing the hassles of driving.

Public Transport Day, which is part of celebrations of RTA’s 17th anniversary, is also held in conjunction with the Dubai Fitness Challenge initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, which kicks off on October 29. The initiative urges residents to allocate 30 minutes every day for exercise over 30 days.

Registration for participation

RTA calls on community members and public transport riders to register online on the website of nol Plus loyalty programme to know more about the surprises and enjoy the prizes on offer during the celebrations.

The nol Plus points for all public transport users will be tripled during the campaign from October 25 to November 1. Public transport users will be offered nol Plus points that can be redeemed and used in later discounts.

RTA will honour 115 winners. The first winner will receive 1 million nol Plus points, and health-related prizes. Various vouchers will be offered to other winners who will be honoured during the main event on the Public Transport Day. The honouring ceremony will also include other individuals as well as RTA employees among the most frequent users of public transport during the campaign, with 1 million nol Plus points for the winner, 500,000 points for the runner-up, and 250,000 points for third place.

‘Speed up... Slowdown’

The Public Transport Day’s celebration, which will precede the start of RTA’s anniversary on November 1, will be held under the hashtag: #SpeedUpSlowDown (Speed up to increase physical activity and slow down to enhance peace of mind). It advocates a healthy lifestyle and activities through social media influencers riding public transport means besides creating content to encourage people to actively use public transportation.

The first day of the campaign will see a diverse cast of sports and health activities and exercises including the ‘Stop to Move’ initiative that encourages healthy lifestyles on board public transport means, and ‘Quick Relaxation’ in the tram and marine transport means and marine transit means.

The initiative sends WhatsApp message notifications in specific geographic zones to passengers (within a radius of 500m around each station) urging them to meditate, relax and adopt correct breathing techniques.

Health map

Among the initiatives, there will be a digital map of all health facilities along the public transport routes, which can be easily downloaded by scanning a smart code. These places may include parks, jogging tracks, fitness centres, and retail stores for health products and others. Prizes will be presented to the winners of sports competitions and exercises at certain places within the public transport domain to motivate the practice of sports during the campaign.

Treasure hunt