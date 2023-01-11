Dubai: Spare, the much-in-the-news memoir by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has just been released in the UAE and is fast flying off the shelves.
Steve Jones, general manager at the book chain Kinokuniya Middle East, told Gulf News: “We received the book yesterday. there has been a lot of hype around the book which has generated interest. The book is making pretty good sales. We sold around 100 copies on Day 1 at our Dubai Mall store and the number will probably be much more today.”
He said said the hard cover book was selling for Dh160 at the stores, with a special promotion for Dh144 being offered online.
Another book chain also confirmed the release of the book.
“The book is available. We received it this morning,” the store manager at Virgin Megastore in Mercatao Mall said over the phone.
Other bookstores like Magrudys and Borders said they were expected to begin sales of the book this week.
Sushil Kumar, Assistant manager at Borders, said, “The book will be available with us in a couple of days.”
At Magrudy’s, a customer service executive also said they are expected to receive the book by Friday.
Spare, which was released worldwide on January 10, has been published by Penguin Random House.
The 416-page long book is available in digital, paperback, and hardcover formats and has been translated into 16 languages.
Prince Harry’s memoir makes several disclosures about the British royal family, including his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William. It officially went on sale on Tuesday, January 10.