Pompeo wrote in his Twitter handle today: “The United States applauds @Pontifex arrival in UAE as an historic moment for religious freedom.
He added: “The first Holy Mass by a Pope in the Arabian Peninsula promotes peace and understanding between two of the world’s great religions.”