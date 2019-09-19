US discusses possible responses to a Saudi oil facility attack with Gulf allies

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) takes part in a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on September 19, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed in the UAE on Thursday.

The meeting came a day after Pompeo met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Jeddah.

The United States was discussing with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies possible responses to an attack on Saudi oil facilities they blame on Iran and which Pompeo described as an act of war on the kingdom.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday struck a cautious note, saying there were many options short of war with Iran, which denies involvement in the Sept. 14 strikes that initially halved Saudi oil output. He ordered increased sanctions on Tehran.

“This is an attack of a scale we’ve just not seen before,” Pompeo told reporters before landing in Jeddah.

“The Saudis were the nation that were attacked. It was on their soil. It was an act of war against them directly.”

'Everything is on the table'

The Saudi ambassador to Berlin said “everything is on the table”, telling Deutschlandfunk radio that options need to be discussed carefully.

Riyadh, which described the assault has as a “test of global will”, on Wednesday displayed the remnants of 25 Iranian drones and missiles it said were used in the strike as undeniable evidence of Iranian aggression.

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday followed its main Arab ally Saudi Arabia in announcing it was joining a global maritime security coalition that Washington has been trying to build since a series of explosions on oil tankers in Gulf waters in recent months that were also blamed on Tehran.

Meanwhie, France has sent seven military experts to investigate this weekend’s attacks on Saudi oil facilities, including specialists in explosives, missile trajectory and ground-to-air defense systems, a defense ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday.