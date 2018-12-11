Abu Dhabi: Parents staying at home during the upcoming winter break should watch out for dangers lurking in their homes.
Police in Abu Dhabi have issued a word of caution to parents ahead of schools closing for the winter holidays, which will start from December 16.
The most effective way to prevent accidents at home is by not leaving furniture near windows, which could pose a high risk to children.
“Now that the cooler months are here, parents are likely to leave their windows wide open. This is a very dangerous habit because young children might want to lean on the balconies, and even a fall from two metres high can prove fatal,” said an official from Abu Dhabi Police.
According to the country’s recently updated rules, which were implemented since 2016, parents will be charged with negligence and referred to court if their children are killed from falling off high-rise flat windows and balconies.
Opened windows can also be dangerous to adults, as earlier this year, Gulf News earlier reported that a 22-year-old Iraqi woman fell to her death from the balcony on the ninth floor.
Most sliding windows can be easily opened by children, so it is vital to ensure that they are locked at all times.
How to keep your child safe from windows
■ Installation of window barricades to prevent them from opening larger than four inches.
■ Remove large-sized toys that can be used as a ladder to reach windows.
■ Always monitor your child and never leave them alone at home.