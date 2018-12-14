Abu Dhabi: NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery has announced the next show at its auxiliary venue: the Project Space.
Open to the public from December 16-19, ‘Plastic Fantastic’ will feature works by more than 30 artists, created in reaction to the insidious nature of mankind’s reliance on plastic.
Plastic-based technologies have transformed the modern world. From IV tubing to blood bags and air bags, electric cables to computers, and synthetic clothing to carpets, it’s impossible to imagine a world without plastic. Plastics have ushered in an age of innovation and convenience, but have resulted in a catastrophic environmental crisis.
Plastic Fantastic addresses this crisis, elevating plastic from waste to fine art, from toxic material to redemptive metaphor.
Curated by Felix Beck, NYU Abu Dhabi Assistant Professor of Practice of Design, and Marie-Claire Bakker, and College of Arts and Creative Enterprises Faculty at Zayed University, this exhibition features over a dozen works.
The exhibition’s artists include: Aisha Salem Al Mehairi, Amal Nasser Al Menhali, Amna Ali Al Jaeedi, Arabella Willing, Arwa Hamad Al Jneibi, Ashwaq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, Asma Al Ahmad, Asma Alasad Al Katheeri, Aisha Ahmad Al Marar, Cristalina Parra, Fangqing He, Fatima Ahmad Al Shehi, Fatima Saleh Al Nuaimi, Gamilah Hussain Al Huthaifi, Hamda Essam Al Khajeh, Hind Hassan Al Hosani, Hessa Abdulla Al Za’abi, Laura Schneider, Maha Khamis Al Hosani, Mariam Humaid Al Qubaisi, Mohammad Ahli, Muna Hamad Jarallah, Nouf Khalid Al Mazroui, Reem Rashid Al Jneibi, Reem Saeed Al Menhali, Sandra Peters, Sara Tariq Al Nahdi, Sarra Hamed Al Refaei, Shamma Saeed Al Kaabi, Shouq Yousef Al Eghfeli, Ying Wang, Zainab Adel Al Amro, Zheng (Jack) Zhang, and Zuhoor Saleh Al Messabi.
The Project Space is operated by the staff of the NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery and housed within the campus’ Arts Centre. It is dedicated to NYU Abu Dhabi’s community projects such as the annual Capstone Festival, semester-end exhibitions of student works, and faculty-curated exhibitions, providing a platform for experimentation and exploration.
Plastic Fantastic is presented in conjunction with the Precious Plastic WANA Conference 2018, organised by the NYU Abu Dhabi Institute.
— WAM